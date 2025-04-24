Top-Ranked North Carolina EDGE Beau Atkinson Commits to Ohio State Over South Carolina
Beau Atkinson, a top transfer portal EDGE from North Carolina, has officially committed to Ohio State over the South Carolina Gamecocks, who were deeply involved in his recruitment.
The 6’6", 260-pound edge rusher from Raleigh, NC totaled 54 tackles, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble over two seasons at North Carolina. A former top-250 recruit in high school with around 18 offers, Atkinson received early interest from both South Carolina and Clemson. However, Coastal Carolina was the only in-state program to actually extend an offer. Others included Miami, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Michigan, and UNC.
South Carolina got involved during the transfer process, quickly conducting a Zoom call visit with Atkinson and working toward scheduling an in-person trip. At one point, the Gamecocks seemed to be the favorite—until news broke of a Zoom call with Ohio State. From that point forward, mentions of South Carolina faded, though they remained in contact with Atkinson until the end. Despite a prediction favoring the Buckeyes, South Carolina stayed in the race.
While On3 now confirms that Atkinson has committed to Ohio State, South Carolina has still done well at the EDGE position in the portal. The Gamecocks have already landed two transfers who could make an impact—both familiar names for fans.
The first is Demon Clowney, a former four-star and top-250 recruit from Baltimore. Yes, that Clowney—he's the younger cousin of Gamecock legend and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Jadeveon Clowney. Originally committed to LSU out of high school, Demon flipped to Ole Miss due to scholarship limitations, later transferring to Charlotte in search of playing time. After a solid season, he moved up to Louisville before deciding to find a new home prior to fall camp. Now, he's in Columbia—something Gamecock fans have long hoped for.
The second addition is another familiar face: George Wilson. A former four-star recruit and 2021 South Carolina commit, Wilson originally pledged to the Gamecocks in 2020 before decommitting after Will Muschamp’s firing and signing with Florida State. He later transferred to Campbell, where he posted two strong seasons and led the team in sacks this past year. Now back in Columbia, Wilson brings depth and experience, and should contribute as a reserve EDGE under Sterling Lucas and Clayton White.
So while the Gamecocks missed out on Atkinson, they’ve done well to reload with talent and continue to build depth at a key position.
