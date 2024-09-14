Visiting Recruits for South Carolina’s Game Against No. 16 LSU!
With College GameDay descending upon Williams-Brice Stadium for the highly anticipated matchup between South Carolina and No. 16 LSU, the recruiting spotlight is brighter than ever. Here’s a look at the recruits visiting for this big weekend:
Class of 2025:
Four-Star Recruits:
OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr. *
WR Brian Rowe *
TE Mikkel Skinner
LB Jaquel Holman *
EDGE Jaquavious Dodd *
EDGE Caleb Williams *
OT Damola Ajidahun (Georgia Tech commit)
Three-Star Recruits:
DB Christopher Hatfield *
DB Damarcus Leach *
WR Jayden Sellers *
QB Cutter Woods *
EDGE Anthony Addison *
EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah *
EDGE Taeshawn Alston *
WR Jackson Repp
Class of 2026:
Four-Star Recruits:
RB Carsyn Baker
RB Jaylen McGill
WR Jordon Gidron
WR Donovan Murph
WR Ryan Mosley
WR Gordon Sellars
WR Brody Keefe
TE Xavier Tiller
TE Jamel Howse
IOL Darius Gray
IOL Zykie Helton
IOL Pierre Dean
OT Zyon Guiles
OT Malcolm Gaston
DL Deuce Geralds
DL Rodney Dunham
DL Katrell Webb
LB Rodney Colton Jr. *
LB Keenan Britt *
CB Samari Matthews
CB Chaston Smith
Three-Star Recruits:
WR Tyran Evans
IOL Desmond Green
IOL Anthony Baxter *
WR Jude Hall
Class of 2027:
QB Mason Holtzclaw
WR Amare Patterson
TE Grant Haviland
OL Timothy Harvey
EDGE Jaiden Bryant
CB Joshua Dobson (Four-star)
DB Brennan Drummond
Class of 2028:
RB TJ Williamson
This impressive lineup includes several committed players, marked with an asterisk, and a host of top-tier uncommitted prospects. With College GameDay’s presence and a game against a top-ranked opponent, it’s an exceptional opportunity for South Carolina to showcase its program and make a lasting impression on these young talents.
