Who Could Be Next in the Gamecocks' Class of 2025?
As we close out July and head into August, anticipation is building among Gamecock fans. Several key prospects are set to announce their college commitments, leaving us to wonder: who will join South Carolina next? Let's dive into the upcoming announcement dates and make some predictions.
Commitment Announcements:
- Four-star WR Malik Clark: July 25th
- Four-star DB Lagonza Hayward: July 27th
- Four-star DB Kendall Daniels Jr.: August 2nd
- Five-star DL Jared Smith: August 3rd
- Four-star OL Jaylen Gilchrist: August 3rd
It's an action-packed couple of weekends for the Gamecocks, and we believe they'll come out of this stretch strong. Here are our predictions
Commitment Predictions:
Four-star WR Malik Clark - South Carolina
The Gamecocks have been pursuing Malik Clark for months. Initially, they were the clear favorite, but North Carolina surged ahead for a time. However, after a compelling official visit (OV) to South Carolina, Clark has plenty to consider. As his commitment date approaches, all signs point towards the Gamecocks.
Four-star DB Lagonza Hayward - Tennessee
Hayward was heavily favored to choose South Carolina after his OV, but a subsequent visit to Tennessee has turned this into a two-team race. While Tennessee currently seems to have the edge, the Gamecocks are not out of contention yet.
Four-star DB Kendall Daniels Jr. - South Carolina
Daniels originally planned to commit a few months ago, with the Gamecocks leading the pack. However, schools like Clemson and Virginia Tech pushed for more time. Now, South Carolina is once again in a strong position to land Daniels' commitment.
Five-star DL Jared Smith - South Carolina
South Carolina has been the leader for Jared Smith for months. Despite recent predictions favoring Auburn, there's still significant information suggesting that the Gamecocks will secure his commitment. This recruitment could mirror the suspense of the Jalewis Solomon recruitment, potentially coming down to the final moments.
Four-star OL Jaylen Gilchrist - South Carolina
Jaylen Gilchrist recently narrowed his choices to Georgia, Maryland, and South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been leading for months, and everything points to them securing his commitment, leaving the Terps and Bulldogs trailing behind.
In Review:
We predict the Gamecocks will land four out of these five key recruits. While recruiting can be unpredictable, South Carolina is in a prime position to significantly strengthen its class by early August. According to the 247 Sports class calculator, these additions would give the Gamecocks 23 commits and a rating of 236.45. This would move South Carolina from 28th to 17th in the recruiting rankings, surpassing Texas. With top prospects like Jared Smith, Jaylen Gilchrist, and Malik Clark, the future looks bright for the Gamecocks.
Gamecocks Class of 2025:
- Four-star DL Caleb Williams
- Four-star WR Lex Cyrus
- Four-star WR Brian Rowe
- Four-star EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
- Four-star LB Jaquel Holman
- Four-star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star EDGE Anthony Addison
- Three-star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star EDGE Taeshawn Alston
- Three-star TE Preston Douglas
- Three-star LB Jaiden Braker
- Three-star LB AJ Holloway
- Three-star LB Donovan Darden
- Three-star DB Damarcus Leach
- Three-star DB Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
- Five-star PK Max Kelley
- Five-star LS Kyler Farrow (PWO)
