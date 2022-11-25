Why Jalewis Solomon Became A Priority For South Carolina

Elite athleticism always wins in evaluations. Coaches think they can mold players into strong football players but know you can't teach height, weight, or speed.

Wide receiver and corner prospect Jalewis Solomon has that elite athleticism and is beginning to grow into his own as a football player. South Carolina identified him early in their 2024 search and has since made him feel like a priority.

They seem to view him as a corner, but Solomon could play on either side in college. His frame and speed would be conducive at either spot, but the Gamecocks value his ability to play bump-and-run on the outside.

Solomon hails from Ellaville, Georgia, roughly two hours outside of Atlanta. While he's only a high school junior, Solomon's physical profile matches up with that of current SEC defensive backs.

He's listed at 6-1 and 185 lbs., the modern prerequisites to play corner at a high level. Solomon utilizes his body, coming downhill to stuff the run at any opportunity. Many elite cover corners prefer to keep their hands clean, but Solomon has no problem getting physical.

Furthermore, his speed and explosion are second to none. Solomon explodes out of his stance, flying downhill to contest windows. Quarterbacks begin to second-guess themselves throughout a game when playing him as he gets his hands on everything.

Solomon's ball skills are adequate for a receiver but excellent for a corner. He flashes the ability to highpoint the ball away from his body, occasionally making highlight-reel one-handed grabs.

His high school runs various schemes that should prepare him for college life. Solomon has experience playing quarters, Cover-3, man, and some soft flats.

He does tend to move a little too fast at times, but that should be easily cleaned up in college. Most major programs are after his services, and he's already been to Alabama and Georgia multiple times.

This recruitment may go down until the final days because even if a school lands a verbal commitment, Solomon's upside may be too tantalizing for schools to give up hope.

