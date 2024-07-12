Gamecock Digest

YouTube Sensation QJB Leaks EA Sports Rankings for South Carolina Gamecocks

Popular YouTuber QJB provides an early look at the South Carolina Gamecocks' EA Sports rankings, including player stats, team ratings, and NIL opportunities.

Fisher Brewer

Former Gamecock WR Damien Byrd versus Auburn in NCAA 14.
Former Gamecock WR Damien Byrd versus Auburn in NCAA 14. / EA Sports
In this story:

In a recent early gameplay reveal, popular YouTuber QJB showcased some intriguing details about the upcoming EA Sports college football game. Despite choosing LSU for his Road to Glory Mode player, QJB's footage provided fans a sneak peek into the Gamecocks' roster and rankings.

Captured nearly two months ago while the game was still in development, the footage isn't final, but it does offer a glimpse of what to expect. This early look is reminiscent of the viral video of Williams-Brice Stadium that made waves on Twitter and Instagram Thursday night.

Focusing on defensive backs, here are the top three DB rankings for the Gamecocks:

  • O'Donnell Fortune: 81 overall
  • Vicari Swain: 79 overall
  • Judge Collier: 78 overall

In addition to player rankings, the footage also revealed several other key details about the Gamecocks:

  • South Carolina NIL opportunities in the game: High
  • Coach prestige: B
  • Team ratings: 85 overall offense and 86 overall defense
  • School prestige: 4-star
CFB25
EA Sports College Football 25 / QJB on YouTube

While EA Sports has historically used fictional coaches with real-life stats, there is talk of adding real coaches in future updates. Currently, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, ranked as a B coach, will be represented by a fictional coach named C. Malibu. The full first name for C. Malibu has yet to be disclosed.

This sneak peek into the game, though still subject to change, has already generated significant buzz among fans eager for the latest college football gaming experience.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Recruiting