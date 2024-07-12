YouTube Sensation QJB Leaks EA Sports Rankings for South Carolina Gamecocks
In a recent early gameplay reveal, popular YouTuber QJB showcased some intriguing details about the upcoming EA Sports college football game. Despite choosing LSU for his Road to Glory Mode player, QJB's footage provided fans a sneak peek into the Gamecocks' roster and rankings.
Captured nearly two months ago while the game was still in development, the footage isn't final, but it does offer a glimpse of what to expect. This early look is reminiscent of the viral video of Williams-Brice Stadium that made waves on Twitter and Instagram Thursday night.
Focusing on defensive backs, here are the top three DB rankings for the Gamecocks:
- O'Donnell Fortune: 81 overall
- Vicari Swain: 79 overall
- Judge Collier: 78 overall
In addition to player rankings, the footage also revealed several other key details about the Gamecocks:
- South Carolina NIL opportunities in the game: High
- Coach prestige: B
- Team ratings: 85 overall offense and 86 overall defense
- School prestige: 4-star
While EA Sports has historically used fictional coaches with real-life stats, there is talk of adding real coaches in future updates. Currently, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, ranked as a B coach, will be represented by a fictional coach named C. Malibu. The full first name for C. Malibu has yet to be disclosed.
This sneak peek into the game, though still subject to change, has already generated significant buzz among fans eager for the latest college football gaming experience.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!