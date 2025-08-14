Shane Beamer Points Out One Key Area the Gamecocks Have Shown Improvement This Camp
Each year teams across the country look for ways to improve before and during the season. South Carolina is no different as there has been one area where the team has gotten a lot better at than previous years.
When asked about how his team has improved during training camp from previous years, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer had one thought in mind.
“I would think situational football," Beamer said. "That’s mainly because LaNorris [Sellers] is a little bit older than what he was last year.”
During this time of preparation for the season, the team has morning practices and returns later in the afternoon for meetings and walk throughs. Coach Beamer said last season with Sellers and then Gamecocks quarterback Robbie Ashford that the situational football periods were not always ran correctly, which is understandable from a first year starter. That is not the case this season as Sellers enters year two.
“I think we’re so much farther along from that standpoint," Beamer said. "LaNorris goes out there and we do the same thing that we did last year and he’s just a machine at it.”
Beamer points out that the receiver and defensive back rooms has work to do in that department due to the youth at the position, but when your quarterback position has it down pat, you’re in a good spot.
