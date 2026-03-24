Shane Beamer Updates the Injury Status of Gamecocks' Star Pass Rusher Dylan Stewart

South Carolina has missed a key cog of their defense during the early goings of spring practice. Star pass rusher Dylan Stewart has yet to be a full participant this spring as he nurses a back injury. Shane Beamer updates the injury process and what the team is doing right now.

Stewart burst onto the national scene as a five star true freshman during the 2024 season. That year he posted 6.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles, all of which earned him freshman All-American honors. In his sophomore season, he started in all 11 games and finished with 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Stewart played with a back injury during the later half of last season and it's one he is still working through during the offseason.

Shane Beamer spoke with the media on Tuesday and was asked about the status of his star edge rusher. It appears the team is taking a day by day approach and continuing to evaluate his injury.

Shane Beamer said the team is still evaluating edge Dylan Stewart's injury.



"Right now, that means literally doing nothing," Beamer said.



Stewart is dealing with a back injury that impacted him during the back half of last season. — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) March 24, 2026

"Right now, that means literally doing nothing," Beamer said. "We expect him to be 100 percent when we kick the season off."

Getting Healthy

Shane Beamer meeting with the media right now.



Good news: He said there's no new injury updates to report. pic.twitter.com/iPJNAtZ6gB — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) March 24, 2026

During his press conference, Beamer shared with the media that there were no new injury updates to report. This is good news for a team that is down Stewart, Josiah Thompson, and Jacarrius Peak. Good news for Stewart and Peak is both should be ready for the early portion of the season.

Defensive line, specifically pass rushers, was a key topic when we broke down which position battles to watch put for this spring. With Stewart out, several players including Cale Herring, Julian Walker, Drew Collins, and more will have every opportunity to earn playing time this fall. Newly hired defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes says Stewart is taking on more of a coaching role and helping teammates if he sees something.