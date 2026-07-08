South Carolina Adds to Its 2027 Class By Landing Four-Star Wide Receiver Joseph Gibbs
South Carolina continues to fire on all cylinders this summer as they land another prized recruit in the 2027 class. Four-star wide receiver Joseph Gibbs is the latest commit to join the Gamecocks this cycle.
Gibbs is a 6-foot-1 and 187 pound wide out from Southeast Alamance High School in Haw River, North Carolina. He is rated as a four-star in the 247Sports Composite rankings and a top 300 player in the country.
Listed as an athlete on some recruiting sites, Gibbs will find his home on the offensive side of the ball in Columbia. He is a multi-sport athlete excelling on the gridiron and track. He was a state qualifier in 2025 in the 100 meters, posting a 10.54 in the 100 and a 50.34 in the 400. Playing both sides of the ball as a sophomore, Gibbs caught six passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, through six games.
Gibbs joins a class that now sits at 17 commits and 28th in the national rankings.
- Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson
- Four-star OT Nate Carson
- Four-star S Davion Jones
- Four-star DL John Archer
- Four-star WR Javien Robinson
- Four-star WR Iveon Lewis
- Four-star WR Joseph Gibbs
- Four-star RB Brayden Tyson
- Four-star DB Kelvin Millington
- Three-star WR DJ Huggins
- Three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie
- Three-star OT Clayton Lee
- Three-star TE Judah Lancaster
- Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston
- Three-star IOL Will Endicott
- Three-star OT James Ross
- Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III
- Three-star LB Jackson Ross
Best Recruiting Stretch of Beamer's Career?
To recap, in the last 30 days, Beamer and his staff were able to land a top ten player in the class, two four-stars, and more. This past fourth of July weekend could stack up with any recruiting stretches of Beamer's career.
Beamer has been able to land some high profile players since taking over as head coach. Joshua Dobson fits that mold and is the shining star of the Gamecock's class. He is rated as a five-star and a top 10 overall player in the class. He figures to be in South Carolina's defensive plans as a true freshman.
Three-star edge Jayden Broadie made his commitment to the Gamecocks over the holiday weekend. This was a relatively quick recruitment of Broadie who visited, was offered, and committed all within a month. After a great camp, the Gamecocks' staff felt like Broadie was a winnable player for them and added him to the class.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI