South Carolina Adds to Its 2027 Class By Landing Four-Star Wide Receiver Joseph Gibbs

South Carolina continues to fire on all cylinders this summer as they land another prized recruit in the 2027 class. Four-star wide receiver Joseph Gibbs is the latest commit to join the Gamecocks this cycle.

Gibbs is a 6-foot-1 and 187 pound wide out from Southeast Alamance High School in Haw River, North Carolina. He is rated as a four-star in the 247Sports Composite rankings and a top 300 player in the country.

Listed as an athlete on some recruiting sites, Gibbs will find his home on the offensive side of the ball in Columbia. He is a multi-sport athlete excelling on the gridiron and track. He was a state qualifier in 2025 in the 100 meters, posting a 10.54 in the 100 and a 50.34 in the 400. Playing both sides of the ball as a sophomore, Gibbs caught six passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, through six games.

Gibbs joins a class that now sits at 17 commits and 28th in the national rankings.

Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson

Four-star OT Nate Carson

Four-star S Davion Jones

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star WR Iveon Lewis

Four-star WR Joseph Gibbs

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Four-star DB Kelvin Millington

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star OT James Ross

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Three-star LB Jackson Ross

Best Recruiting Stretch of Beamer's Career?

To recap, in the last 30 days, Beamer and his staff were able to land a top ten player in the class, two four-stars, and more. This past fourth of July weekend could stack up with any recruiting stretches of Beamer's career.

Beamer has been able to land some high profile players since taking over as head coach. Joshua Dobson fits that mold and is the shining star of the Gamecock's class. He is rated as a five-star and a top 10 overall player in the class. He figures to be in South Carolina's defensive plans as a true freshman.

Three-star edge Jayden Broadie made his commitment to the Gamecocks over the holiday weekend. This was a relatively quick recruitment of Broadie who visited, was offered, and committed all within a month. After a great camp, the Gamecocks' staff felt like Broadie was a winnable player for them and added him to the class.