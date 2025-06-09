South Carolina Adds to Its Transfer Portal Class Over the Weekend
The revamping of the South Carolina baseball roster is in full effect as the Gamecocks continue to build on the nation's best transfer class. Over the weekend, head coach Paul Mainieri added to his offense and pitching staff in hopes to be competitive in 2026.
The first of two portal pickups came on Saturday with University of Georgia transfer infielder Erik Parker. Parker joined the Bulldogs as a freshman in 2025. Serving in a backup role his freshman season, he was 1-4 at the plate (.250 batting average) and scored 10 runs as a pinch runner.
In high school, Parker was rated as the No. 6. shortstop in Georgia and the No. 11 overall nationally by Perfect Game. He participated in 2024 MLB Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., in June and was selected in the 15th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers before attenting UGA.
On Sunday, the Gamecocks picked up another portal player this time in Wake Forest pitcher Josh Gunther. Gunther has spent each of the last two seasons with the Demon Deacons. As a freshman in 2024, he appeared in 38 games out of the bullpen, striking out 38 batters across 31.1 innings.
In 2025, Gunther saw his playing time dip slightly as he only appeared in 28 games and pitched 29 innings. His ERA improved greatly from 2024 (6.32 ERA) to 2025 (3.41ERA). Strikeouts improved from 38 to 47 this past season.
