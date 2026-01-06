South Carolina Edge Rusher Announces Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

South Carolina's roster continues to reshuffle this offseason as another Gamecock has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Edge rusher Jaylen Brown will now be looking for his third school in as many years after spending his freshman season with Missouri and sophomore season in Columbia.

This marks the 20th player from South Carolina to enter the transfer portal since the season ended. Brown came to Columbia after just one season with the Missouri Tigers. There he saw limited action as a true freshman Edge rusher at Missouri, playing for head coach Eli Drinkwitz. He appeared in five games against Murray State, UMass, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

After his freshman season, Brown traded one Columbia for another and found his way to the Gamecocks in the transfer portal. However he would unfortunately not play a snap during his time here as he suffered a knee injury in spring practice forcing him to miss the entirety of the 2025 season.

Updating the Portal Tracker

NEW: South Carolina EDGE Jaylen Brown plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.



Former Missouri transfer. https://t.co/4nZ2xS80mn pic.twitter.com/E32GHAn0t2 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

Brown joins a list that includes eight offensive line, five players in the defensive front seven, three wide receivers, one tight end, one quarterback, one kicker, and one corner. Perhaps the biggest news over the weekend was the loss of left tackle Josiah Thompson. Offensive line remains the team's biggest need this portal cycle.

TE Michael Smith

WR Brian Rowe Jr.

WR Emazon Littlejohn

WR Vandrevius Jacobs

QB Air Noland

OT Josiah Thompson

OT Cason Henry

OT Tree Babalade

OT Mac Walters

IOL Boaz Stanley

IOL Nick Sharpe

IOL Rodney Newsome Jr.

IOL Trovon Baugh

DL Zavion Hardy

DL Chase Kibble

EDGE Taeshawn Alston

LB Jaron Willis

DB Myles Norwood

K Peyton Argent

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have just one portal commitment so far this cycle. Former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson will be heading to Columbia for 2026. He missed all of 2025 with an injury.

