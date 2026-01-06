South Carolina Edge Rusher Announces Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal
South Carolina's roster continues to reshuffle this offseason as another Gamecock has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Edge rusher Jaylen Brown will now be looking for his third school in as many years after spending his freshman season with Missouri and sophomore season in Columbia.
This marks the 20th player from South Carolina to enter the transfer portal since the season ended. Brown came to Columbia after just one season with the Missouri Tigers. There he saw limited action as a true freshman Edge rusher at Missouri, playing for head coach Eli Drinkwitz. He appeared in five games against Murray State, UMass, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State.
After his freshman season, Brown traded one Columbia for another and found his way to the Gamecocks in the transfer portal. However he would unfortunately not play a snap during his time here as he suffered a knee injury in spring practice forcing him to miss the entirety of the 2025 season.
Updating the Portal Tracker
Brown joins a list that includes eight offensive line, five players in the defensive front seven, three wide receivers, one tight end, one quarterback, one kicker, and one corner. Perhaps the biggest news over the weekend was the loss of left tackle Josiah Thompson. Offensive line remains the team's biggest need this portal cycle.
- TE Michael Smith
- WR Brian Rowe Jr.
- WR Emazon Littlejohn
- WR Vandrevius Jacobs
- QB Air Noland
- OT Josiah Thompson
- OT Cason Henry
- OT Tree Babalade
- OT Mac Walters
- IOL Boaz Stanley
- IOL Nick Sharpe
- IOL Rodney Newsome Jr.
- IOL Trovon Baugh
- DL Zavion Hardy
- DL Chase Kibble
- EDGE Taeshawn Alston
- LB Jaron Willis
- DB Myles Norwood
- K Peyton Argent
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have just one portal commitment so far this cycle. Former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson will be heading to Columbia for 2026. He missed all of 2025 with an injury.
Alex Joyce