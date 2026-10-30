South Carolina at Oklahoma: How-to-watch, odds, score predictions, and more

South Carolina goes back on the road to take on Oklahoma for the third consecutive year. For those looking to tune into Saturday afternoon's matchup, we've got you covered.

Prior to the 2024 season, South Carolina and Oklahoma have never met on the football field in the 100+ years of their existence. This weekend's game is now the third consecutive season the two teams play against each other with the all-time record standing at 1-1.

Two years ago South Carolina marched into Norman, Oklahoma and came away with a 35-9 victory on the back of a strong defensive performance. Clayton White's defense had nine, yes nine, sacks on the day and won the turnover battle 4-0. That win was the launching point for South Carolina finishing the year on a six game winning streak.

Last year was a different story. The Sooners came to Columbia and walked out with a 26-7 victory. Oklahoma's defense came away with two interceptions and six sacks on LaNorris Sellers. Notice a theme? The defenses have been dominant in both games. It will be interesting to see if this year continues that trend or if the offenses take over tomorrow.

South Carolina Gamecocks edge celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How-to-watch South Carolina take on Oklahoma:

Gameday: Saturday October 31st, 2026

Saturday October 31st, 2026 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Location: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma TV: SEC Network

SEC Network TV Broadcasting Team : Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Gene Chizik (color analyst), and Michella Chester (sideline reporter)

: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Gene Chizik (color analyst), and Michella Chester (sideline reporter) Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the call

Weather Report:

Overcast with a slight chance of rain describes the weather fans will see on Saturday afternoon when the Gamecocks and Sooners meet. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-60s throughout the game.

Score Prediction:

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) scrambles during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have South Carolina extending their winning streak to three games with a 24-17 win over the Sooners. Oklahoma comes in with another top notch defense under the tutelage of Brent Venables. The Sooners are a top 5 scoring defense in the SEC. On the flip side, their offense remains one of the worst units in the conference.

Sitting at 21.57 points per game, Oklahoma's offense rank 15 out of 16 teams in the SEC. Everything lives or dies on that side of the ball with the play of John Mateer. When he doesn't turn the ball over, they typically win. When he does, the Sooners sit at 6-5 through 11 games.

Mateer will put the ball in harm's way. Despite the Gamecocks not being a stingy unit on that side of the ball this season, they will have chances to get the ball back to Sellers who has been great in recent weeks. I believe they will.