South Carolina Baseball Faces Major Questions Heading Into the Offseason

The last two seasons have not gone according to plan for Carolina baseball as the team has a combined 50-64 (13-47 SEC) with no postseason appearances. Now the team will head into this offseason looking at filling the head coaching vacancy and changing over the roster.

South Carolina fell to Tennessee in the opening round of SEC Tournament play, effectively ending the season. For a team that is used to competing for the College World Series, the last two seasons have been a step in the wrong direction. Now that the season has come to a close, it's time to look at questions facing this program this offseason. We will start with the most important topic of who will take the reigns over the program next year?

Who Takes Over as Head Coach?

Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall looks to the field during the game against the Arizona Wildcats during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Monte Lee has been given an audition of sorts for the role since Paul Mainieri was let go back in March. Lee had wins over teams like Arkansas and Texas, but ultimately finished 10-23, including 13 consecutive losses, in his time leading the Gamecocks. However taking over a team in the middle of the season brings its own hardships and keeping Lee would go deeper than the overall record. Players have enjoyed their time with Lee and would "run through a brick wall" for him per Gamecocks infielder Patrick Evans.

"He's a natural born leader," Evans said of interim head coach Monte Lee." "He's going to have your back no matter what. I would run through a brick wall for him, or at least I tried to."

Should AD Jeremiah Donati decide to hire an outside voice for the program, one name to keep an eye on is Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall. In his first season with the team in 2025, Schnall led the Chanticleers to a school record 56 wins, a Sun Belt regular-season championships and tournament championship, as well as a run to the Men's College World Series final.

This season, in year two, Schnall led the team to a 36-19 overall record (21-9 in conference play) and is preparing to play in the Sun Belt tournament with a shot at being repeat champions. Schnall began his career with the Chanticleers in 2016 working his way up from recruiting coordinator to associate head coach and ultimately taking the lead job.

Schnall is one of the hottest names on the job market with his reputation as both an assistant coach and now head coach. This could be a home run hire for the Gamecocks if Schnall decides to leave Conway for Columbia.

How Much Will the Roster Change?

South Carolina infielder Will Craddock (9) tries for the tag on Florida infielder Brendan Lawson (11) at second during an NCAA baseball game at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, FL on Friday, March 13, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each of the last two off-seasons under Paul Mainieri has seen major changes to the team both through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. In 2024, Mainieri brought in 11 players out of the transfer portal and 18 players in 2025.

New coaches will assuredly want their style of players, so this offseason should be no different. Whoever is hired to fill the head coaching vacancy, expect a lot of turnover on the roster. The team does have talented pieces such as true freshman Will Craddock, infielder KJ Scobey, and outfielder Tyler Bak should all three elect to return for next season.

How Committed Is the Program to Building a National Title Contender?

June 28, 2011; Omaha, NE, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks designated hitter Brady Thomas (left), Michael Roth (center), and Scott Wingo (right) pose with the national championship trophy after their victory over the Florida Gators to win the 2011 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. South Carolina defeated Florida, 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

By all accounts the athletic department has been invested in helping field a good team out on the diamond. This question will have to be answered thoroughly this cycle as many of the top head coaches will want to have that security before coming to Columbia. If the program wants to land a big fish like Schnall, they will have to not only pony up the salary it would take to pull him away from Coastal Carolina, but also provide him with the resources he needs to succeed.

Who the search team chooses to hire and how big of players they are in recruiting, will go a long way in answering that question for next season.