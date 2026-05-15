Four-Star LB AJ Randle Sets Commitment Date; Will He Choose the Gamecocks?

One of the nation's top linebacker prospects is set to come off the board soon and the Gamecocks are heavily involved in his recruitment. Question is can Shane Beamer and his staff pull off a big recruiting win against other top teams?

AJ Randle is a four-star linebacker in the 2027 class out of Garner High School in Garner, North Carolina. He brings prototypical size to the position at 6-foot-3 and room to add weight at the next level. He is rated as a top 100 player in the country on 247 Sports Composite rankings and a top five player in the state.

Randle has a top six that lists South Carolina along with Miami, Ohio State, NC State, Florida, and Georgia. The Gamecocks will fight to keep him local with heavy hitters around the country looking to pry him away from the Carolinas.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, writes his thoughts on who Randle is as a player and what he could be at the next level:

Pairs a budding frame with big-time track speed.

Can make stops all over the field with his range and frequently hunts down ball carriers to prevent touchdowns.

Must continue to improve stack-and-shed capabilities while working on the play recognition, but has a chance to be an impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender given how he moves at his size.

As Ivins mentions above, Randle is a multi-sport athlete with great times on the track as well as a high level defender on the field. As a sophomore, Randle finished 4th in the 110-meter hurdles at NCHSAA 4A state meet. As a junior on the gridiron, he saw snaps at linebacker, quarterback, and wide receiver. As a defender he posted 84 tackles with six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

While he needs to add weight to his 210 pound frame, that should not be difficult to do in a power four strength and conditioning program. Randle, given time, could be a high level impact player in Columbia, even as a true freshman. He has the sideline to sideline speed that modern defenses covet in the SEC.

2027 Class Outlook

NEWS: Four-Star LB AJ Randle will announce his commitment May 21st, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 215 LB will choose between Miami, South Carolina, Ohio State, Florida, NC State, and Georgia



He’s ranked as the No. 5 LB in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/N7GwUKRdcT pic.twitter.com/MFRxDt5Mw2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

In case you missed it, another high level defender listed South Carolina among the top schools in his recruitment. Seth Tillman is a four-star defensive lineman from Rock Hill, South Carolina. He is a top 150 player in the country for the 2027 cycle.

With a growing list of recruits joining the class, the Gamecocks staff hopes the summer recruiting stays hot.