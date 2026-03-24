South Carolina Basketball Forward EJ Walker Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

South Carolina forward EJ Walker announces intentions of entering the transfer portal on Monday evening. This is the third player from the program to enter the portal on Monday.

Walker appeared in 22 games, making six starts, in his true freshman season. He averaged 2.9 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, with five blocks, six steals, and .429/.241/.471 shooting splits. Walker's highest scoring game came against Texas on Feb. 3 where he scored eight points on 4/5 shots.

He was the second overall player in Kentucky and a three star prospect in the 2025 class.

Fourth Gamecock Enters the Portal

Feb 17, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward EJ Walker (6) shoots the ball over Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) and Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This marks the fourth player to enter the portal so far for the Gamecocks. Walker joins forward Elijah Strong, forward Jordan Butler, and guard Eli Ellis as those looking for new homes in 2026. Going into year five of Lamont Paris' tenure the basketball program appears to be overhauling both the roster and coaching staff.

The team is also set to lose three of it's four leading scorers from this season. Meechie Johnson Jr., Kobe Knox, and Mike Sharavjamts has exhausted their eligibility and will move on now that the season is over with. The team will likely look to be an aggressive player in the transfer portal this offseason.