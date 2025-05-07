South Carolina Basketball Set to Play in Greenbrier Tip-Off
South Carolina is set to play in the second annual Greenbrier Tip-Off on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23, per an Intersport announcement on Wednesday. This marks the fourth multi-team event (MTE) the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball program has played in under head coach Lamont Paris.
Joining South Carolina in the event will be the Butler Bulldogs, Northwestern Wildcats, and Virginia Cavaliers. Each team will play two games in the event, which will be staged in Colonial Hall inside the Greenbrier Resort and air live on CBS Sports Network. Matchups for both days of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.
Per the event's website, at this time, the only way to guarantee game tickets to the 2025 Greenbrier Tip-Off Mountain Division is through event travel packages. Travel packages will be available for fans looking to join their favorite team at The Greenbrier Tip-Off. Packages will include game tickets, good for each Mountain Division game, and hotel accommodations on property.
The Greenbrier Tip-Off is the fourth MTE South Carolina will play in under Paris. The team played in the 2022 Charleston Classic his first season, won the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off in 2023 and competed in the Fort Myers Tip-Off last season.
