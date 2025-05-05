Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Football's Success in 2025 Hinges On This Position

The South Carolina Gamecocks' success for the 2025 college football season hinges on this position.

Jonathan Williams

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart (6) celebrates after a sack against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart (6) celebrates after a sack against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks' success for the 2025 college football season hinges on this position.

The South Carolina Gamecocks' football program is hoping to have another successful season in 2025 after going 9-3 during the regular season last year and being a fringe playoff team. They return the likes of LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart and Nyck Harbor, which helps their cause, but the success ultimately might hinge on one position group.

The Gamecocks made big strides on offense last year, but arguably the biggest difference maker was what South Carolina's defense was doing. More specifically, how disruptive the defensive line was last season.

TJ Sanders, Kyle Kennard and Tonka Hemingway were major playmakers for South Carolina last season, but all three were just drafted into the NFL. That means the Gamecocks are going to need some other names to step up this season.

In 2024, South Carolina ranked 18th in run defense, 13th in yards per carry, 10th in sacks and 27th in tackles for loss. Sanders, Kennard and Hemingway weren't the only guys making plays last season, but they were a big reason why South Carolina was so disruptive.

The good news is South Carolina has done their due diligence in the portal this offseason to help make sure there isn't a drop. They signed the No. 1 JUCO prospect in Zavion Hardy, who plays defensive line and a handful of EDGE prospects as well, during the spring window.

The standard that was set in 2024 will be a hard one to live up to, but South Carolina is going to need another solid season from their defensive line to truly be in contention late in the season. Especially with how tough their schedule is.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football