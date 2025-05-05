South Carolina Football's Success in 2025 Hinges On This Position
The South Carolina Gamecocks' success for the 2025 college football season hinges on this position.
The South Carolina Gamecocks' football program is hoping to have another successful season in 2025 after going 9-3 during the regular season last year and being a fringe playoff team. They return the likes of LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart and Nyck Harbor, which helps their cause, but the success ultimately might hinge on one position group.
The Gamecocks made big strides on offense last year, but arguably the biggest difference maker was what South Carolina's defense was doing. More specifically, how disruptive the defensive line was last season.
TJ Sanders, Kyle Kennard and Tonka Hemingway were major playmakers for South Carolina last season, but all three were just drafted into the NFL. That means the Gamecocks are going to need some other names to step up this season.
In 2024, South Carolina ranked 18th in run defense, 13th in yards per carry, 10th in sacks and 27th in tackles for loss. Sanders, Kennard and Hemingway weren't the only guys making plays last season, but they were a big reason why South Carolina was so disruptive.
The good news is South Carolina has done their due diligence in the portal this offseason to help make sure there isn't a drop. They signed the No. 1 JUCO prospect in Zavion Hardy, who plays defensive line and a handful of EDGE prospects as well, during the spring window.
The standard that was set in 2024 will be a hard one to live up to, but South Carolina is going to need another solid season from their defensive line to truly be in contention late in the season. Especially with how tough their schedule is.
