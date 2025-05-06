Gamecock Digest

Is LaNorris Sellers QB1 Heading Into the 2026 NFL Draft?

"Why aren't people talking about LaNorris Sellers?"

Alex Joyce

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Longtime NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay and co-host Steve Muench heeped high praise on South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Could Sellers be the top pick in next year's draft?

On his podcast "The McShay Show," McShay and Muench discussed which players they are keeping an eye on in the 2026 NFL Draft. When the topic got to quarterback, McShay just had one question on his mind.

"Why aren't people talking about LaNorris Sellers?," McShay said.

The 6-foot-3 and 240 quarterback burst onto the season in 2024, drawing eyes from many across the nation. From showing off his arm downfield, to being nearly impossible to sack, Sellers proved quickly that he is one of the top quarterbacks heading into 2025.

"When you see him at his best, he's unstoppable," Muench said. "He's a great runner when he takes off. Strong arm. Built well. Can handle the physical beating he's going to take at quarterback and shake off sacks. Moves around really well."

While not the perfect prospect just yet, as Muench mentions there are some things left to be desired.

"Some decision making needs to be better, Muench said. "He misses on some throws. I thought there were some drops that hurt him last year too."

His tape pops. And it appears anaylsts and teams alike will keep their eyes focsued in Columbia in 2025.

"I'm keeping a close eye on this guy this year. His best tape is better than everyone else's best tape. I love when things break down, bullets are flying, that's when some of his special comes out," McShay said.

