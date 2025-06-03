Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Bullpen Arm Enters the Transfer Portal

Sweeney joins 12 other Gamecocks who are looking for new homes next season.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina closer Brendan Sweeney will leave the Gamecocks via the transfer portal.

Sweeney first arrived to the Gamecocks as a transfer from Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, where he helped the Buccaneers to a 2024 NJCAA national championship. He was 8-2 in 19 appearances and 17 starts for Blinn in 2024, striking out 67 batters and pitching three complete games.

Coming over to South Carolina, Sweeney mainly served as the closer for the team in 2025. He would go on to pitch 25.1 innings, earning six saves, with a 8.53 ERA, and striking out 34 batters. Sweeney's best outing came against Mississippi State where he pitched three scoreless innings, picking up a save and four strikeouts.

This marks player number 13 to enter the portal from South Carolina since it opened on Monday. Sweeney joins catcher Max Kaufer, pitcher Eli Jerzembeck, pitcher Tyler Pitzer, infielder (INF) Nolan Nawrocki, pitcher Eddie Copper III, OF/DH Jase Woita, INF Will Tippett, pitcher Wyatt Evans, pitcher Roman Kimball, outfielder (OF) Tyler June, and INF Cayden Gasken, and catcher Ryan Bakes.

The portal will stay open until July 1.

Published
