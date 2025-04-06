South Carolina Comes up Short in Series Finale Against Mississippi State
South Carolina's struggles on offense shows up again in a (score here) game three loss to Mississippi State in Starksville.
The game was scoreless early on before Mississippi State was able to take the lead in the fourth. It was a bad time for the Gamecock bats to go cold. After scoring 11 runs in the first two games of the series, the Gamecocks' were unable to find home plate in the series finale.
Sunday's game against the Bulldogs was arguably South Carolina's worst offensive showing of the season. Outfielders Nathan Hall and Blake Jackson accounted for the only two hits of the day for the Gamecocks. Overall the offense was held to two hits on 27 plate appearances.
Sophomore right hander Brandon Stone got the start for the Gamecocks in game three. Stone pitched three great innings before getting pulled in the fourth after a big inning from the Bulldogs. He pitched just over three innings in Sunday's game giving up five runs, on five hits, and one strikeout.
What's next for the Gamecocks? South Carolina is back home in the confines of Founders Park on Tuesday as they take on the University of South Carolina Upstate. First pitch in Columbia is set for 6:30 pm (ET).
