South Carolina Defense Report Card: Position By Position Grades for the Gamecocks

Five weeks into the year it's time to give out a midseason report card for the South Carolina Gamecocks' offense. How are they doing and which unit needs to get better quickly? We take a look.

Defensive Line: B+

The defensive line is a better and deeper group than it was a year ago. Last year the front had major problems stopping the run, this year? That's not the case. The Gamecocks are giving up just a hair over 100 yards per game (100.4) which is good enough for sixth in the conference and 36 yards less than 2025. Also they are holding opponents to 3.24 yards per carry (seventh in the SEC) as opposed to 3.79 a year ago. While not perfect, it's a much improved unit.

Improvements to be made: stay healthy. Gabriel Browlow-Dindy and Kelby Collins have been dealing with nagging injuries. Brownlow-Dindy offers the highest upside and is the veteran presence in the room. He and this line have to stay healthy if they want to continue being a stout rushing defense.

Edge Rushers: B-

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) throws a touchdown pass as he is pressured by South Carolina edge rusher Anthony Addison (40) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina is tied for ninth in the SEC with 13 sacks on the year. All this is without Dylan Stewart on the field for 90 percent of the snaps this season. With Stewart's potential return on the horizon, this grade could continue to rise by the end of the year.

Improvements to be made: find a way to affect the quarterback. Sacks aren't the only stat that speaks to how well edge rushers get after the quarterback. Pressuring the signal caller and forcing them off their spot is a great way to affect an offense. Whether it's through winning one on ones or scheming blitzes, this unit has to affect the quarterback more to take pressure away from the secondary.

Linebackers: B+

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back EJ Crowell (13) avoids a tackle by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Fred Johnson (0) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fred "JayR" Johnson, Shawn Murphy, and Justin Okoronkwo have played well this season. The front seven as a whole works well together because these three play fast, physical, and free. If the team can get the secondary to play better, they could have one of the better defenses in the conference.

Improvements to be made: be a weapon in the pass rushing department. As of now Johnson, Murphy, and Okoronkwo have combined for one sack on the season. Their job isn't to get a ton of sacks, however when their number is called on a blitz, they have the athleticism to be a problem for opposing offensive lines.

Secondary: C-

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback John Gazzaniga (13) Alabama running back EJ Crowell (13) attempts to leap over South Carolina defensive back Vicari Swain (4) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In back to back seasons the secondary was a strength, if not "the" strength, of South Carolina's defense. Coming into this year with an experienced back end, it was expected to once again be a unit the team could count on. Unfortunately that has not been the case.

Through three SEC games this season, South Carolina's secondary is giving up 296 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and just one interception. Two of those games against Mississippi State and Alabama can be explained as they both feature two of the best quarterbacks and passing attacks in the country, but Kentucky's Kenny Minchey was also able to complete 68 percent of his passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers.

Improvements to be made: limit explosive plays downfield. Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi State have all been able to hit explosive plays through the air against this defense. That unit has to be better at not letting receivers run wide open behind them for huge game changing plays.