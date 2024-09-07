South Carolina Dominates the Kentucky Wildcats in the Second Half
This was a tale of two halves for the South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats. It was a 10-6 game at the half in which both teams struggled offensively and the defenses reigned supreme. Once the second half started, the Gamecocks ran away with it led by one of the best defenses in the country.
Speaking of that defense, after only giving up 115 yards of total offense, the unit went on to allow -20-yards of offense with a interception returned for a touchdown by Gamecocks' Nick Emmanwori. Kentucky's Brock Vandagriff did not complete a pass to another Wildcats' receiver since 7:30 left to play in the first quarter. He finished 3/10 for 30 yards and an interception.
After the pick-six, Rutgers transfer Gavin Wimsatt came in to spell starter Brock Vandagriff. While Wimsatt had some good moments running the ball, he would go on to throw another interception this time to Jalon Kilgore. The Wildcats offense had five possessions in the second half and would finish with the following sequence: punt, punt, interception for a touchdown, interception, and punt.
This Gamecocks defensive line may actually be better than advertised, which is scary for opposing offenses. Kentucky's Vandagriff dropped back 15 times on Saturday and was pressured on 9 out of the 15. South Carolina's Kyle Kennard, Dylan Stewart, Vicarri Swain, and TJ Sanders all earned a sack, while the defense combined for nine tackles for loss.
On the other side of the ball, what a difference week one to week two makes. Last week, it appeared the passing game would take a while to gel. The offensive line made mistakes. And Sellers looked lost. This week the narrative totally changed.
Earlier this week, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer made a point to shout out Kentucky's Deone Walker as someone they cannot let ruin their gameplan. Needless to say, the Gamecock's offensive line did just that as Walker finished the game with just one solo tackle. The offensive line came ready to play this week.
Sellers also did a complete 180 this week. He said last week could be chalked up to nerves and that he was fine now. That certainly was the case as the Gamecock's young signal caller finished the game 11/15 for 159 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. That interception was just a horrendous decision late in the second quarter, but it's one Sellers can learn from.
This was a top to bottom great performance by Shane Beamer's crew as this is the largest road win under Beamer. The Gamecocks move to 3-1 against Kentucky (2-0 in Lexington) since Beamer took over. While this is one to celebrate, South Carolina has to focus as the welcome the LSU Tigers to Columbia next Saturday at noon.
