South Carolina Football and Kentucky Locked in a Defensive Battle Through Two Quarters
Defense has been the story of the game so far in this matchup pitting South Carolina against Kentucky. While the Gamecocks passing attack came out hot with LaNorris Sellers starting 3/4 with a touchdown, there wasn't much success outside of that. On the other side, Kentucky's passing game has found nothing against the stout South Carolina defense.
Starting with the Gamecocks, after the touchdown throw to Mazeo Bennett, Sellers went down with a lower right leg injury. After a good appearance for backup Robby Ashford, Sellers would return to the game and immediately threw an interception in his first drive back, giving Kentucky great field position late in the second quarter.
South Carolina's defense has stepped up all game limiting Kentucky's offense to just 30 yards passing and 115 yards in total offense. Wildcats' QB Brock Vandagriff has been harassed throughout the first half and found nothing so far in the passing game.
The lone bright spot for Kentucky has been the emergence of running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye who has rushed the ball for 73 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. If the Gamecocks defense can't stop the run in the second half, Sumo-Karngbaye can wear down that defense opening it up for Vandagriff and the passing attack.
Coming in at a near 10-point favorite, Kentucky finds themselves trailing heading into the third quarter.
You Might Also Like:
- WATCH: Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers Throws First Career Passing TD as a Starter Against Kentucky
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- Keys to Success for South Carolina Against Kentucky
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!