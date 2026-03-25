South Carolina Faces Oklahoma in the Sweet 16: Can the Gamecocks Avenge a Regular Season Loss?

For a team that hasn't lost a lot of games in previous years, South Carolina did fall to Oklahoma on the road in overtime earlier this season. With the stakes as high as ever in the Sweet 16, can the Gamecocks avenge that loss and punch their ticket to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Taking a look back at that game in Norman, the Sooners battled back from a 43-36 halftime deficit to tie the game at the end of regulation and force overtime. True freshman Aaliyah Chavez announced herself on a big stage during the overtime period. She scored 15 of her 26 points on the night in that period alone. Oklahoma would go on to outscore South Carolina 19-7 in overtime and come away with the 94-82 victory.

It was a shocker in Norman that evening. Oklahoma has a good squad, but the Gamecocks were expected to win that one. Tessa and Raven Johnson combined for 35 points, but the team as a whole had an off night in the shooting department. They ended that game shooting just 37%.

Dawn Staley's squad has a shot at revenge this weekend as the one seed Gamecocks take on Oklahoma in the Sweet 16.

Who Advances to the Elite Eight?

Mar 23, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts against the USC Trojans in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks are 16.5-point favorites heading into Saturday's game, according to FanDuel. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 pm (ET) from Sacramento, California.

Joyce Edwards is the team's leading scorer. She heads into Saturday's game averaging 19.9 points per game on 59.5 percent shooting and 70.4 percent from the free throw line. Center Madina Okot leads the team in total rebounds with 10.9 per game and Raven Johnson, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, leads the team with 5.3 assists per game.

The talented true freshman Aaliyah Chavez has to be a focal point of the South Carolina defense this weekend. Chavez is the Sooners' leader in points (18.3 points per game) and assists (4.2 assists per game). Center Raegan Beers is the boards leader grabbing 10.5 rebounds per game.

Staley's Gamecocks tend to show their championship identity when the tournament rolls around each year. This is a team fully focused on capturing a national title, but before that they must take on a tough Sooners' team. The game will be televised live on ESPN.

Should South Carolina advance on Saturday, they will take on the winner of TCU and Virginia in the Elite Eight.