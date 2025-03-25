Nation's Number One Player in the 2025 Class Makes Recruiting Decision
The nation's number one women's basketball recruit has made her decision on where she intends to spend her collegiate career. Aaliyah Chaves had a top six of South Carolina, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and UCLA.
Aaliyah Chavez holds the top spot in the ESPN top women's players in the high school ranks. The 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year sat with her family on Tuesday afternoon to announce her decision of playing at the next level. With a lot of eyes watching this commitment, the 5-foot-11 guard out of Lubbock, Texas chose the Oklahoma Sooners over the South Carolina Gamecocks and others.
The Sooners land the premier player in the country. Chavez finished her four-year career at Monetery High School 4,796 career points, averaging 35.3 point per game as a senior and leading Monterey to a 37-5 record and its first title.
South Carolina will have to pivot as they focus on building the 2025 class. So far the Gamecocks have two commits per ESPN in the nation's #4 player, Agot Makeer, and top 25 player, Ayla McDowell.
