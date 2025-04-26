South Carolina Falls to Kentucky in Game One of Doubleheader
After a weather delay postponed Friday night's festivities, the South Carolina Gamecocks took the field for a doubleheader on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky's bats came alive late to take the game one win.
The Wildcats took an early lead after a two run home run in the bottom of the first off the bat of Carson Hansen. South Carolina would tie it up in the next inning with RBIs from Beau Hollins and Gavin Braland. Kentucky would go on to outscore South Caorlina 5-1 down the stretch.
Sophomore Brandon Stone got the start hoping to replicate his last performance against Ole Miss. He would go on to pitch seven innings, giving up four runs, on seven hits.
Kentucky freshman Nate Harris was named the starter for the Wildcats in game one. He matched Stone's seven innings of work, but only gave up two runs, on four hits, and struck out seven batters.
South Carolina's offense was a combined 6-32 at the plate.
Gamecocks' sophomore left hander Jake McCoy takes the ball for the end of this doubleheader. Game two is set to begin at 6:00 pm (ET).
