South Carolina Football Roster Breakdown: Linebackers

The season is nearly here and we are continuing our coverage on the South Carolina roster as we break it down by position groups. The linebacker group for South Carolina could be one of the best units on the roster this season. We break down the leaders in the room and who can be difference makers this season.

The top three guys in the rotation are pretty set in stone. Who comes in as the fourth linebacker is the question that will be answered soon enough. Behind the defensive back group, linebacker is the strongest unit on the defense coming into the year.

First Three Up

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Dante Dowdell (2) is stopped by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart (6) and linebacker Justin Okoronkwo (17) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fred "JayR" Johnson, Shawn Murphy, and Justin Okoronkwo will be the first three in on a regular rotation this fall. Johnson returns for his third year and his second as a starter. He has played in all 25 games during his Gamecocks career, with a dozen starts from last season. For his career Johnson is credited with 67 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Johnson is known to South Carolina fans, but has the talent to quickly become one of the best in the SEC.

Murphy, a former Alabama and Florida State transfer, now enters year two in Clayton White's defense. He appeared in all 12 games last season, making four starts. He posted 49 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss. Murphy provides a veteran presence for the front seven of this defense and should man the third linebacker spot in this unit.

Okoronkwo, a former Alabama transfer, comes in with similar athletic upside as Johnson. Coming over from Germany in the 2024 class, he originally signed with the Crimson Tide as a three-star prospect. He saw action in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide in 2024 before transferring to South Carolina prior to the 2025 season. Okoronkwo is an explosive athlete, who, with development, could be a freak in this defense. He and Johnson could be one of the more athletic combos in the SEC this fall.

Who's Up Next?

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) passes over South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Shawn Murphy (7) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top three of this linebacker core seem to be written in sharpie, however the competition for the linebacker four spot and beyond has been a battle this offseason. Redshirt freshman A.J. Holloway, sophomore Donovan Darden, redshirt freshman Jamian Risher Jr., true freshman Andrew Harris, and redshirt freshman Josh Smith are all competing to be a large part of the rotation this fall.

Keep an eye on Darden for the linebacker four spot. He appeared in 10 games as a true freshman and came on strong as the year went along.