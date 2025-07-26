Gamecocks Football Positional Breakdowns: Linebackers
We wrap up our series previewing the South Carolina roster with the linebackers. The Gamecocks will have to replace a lot of starts, game experience, and leadership at the position in 2025. Will the additions made via the transfer portal and younger players stepping up be enough to replace what was a strong unit from last season?
Betting on the Upside
Last season, Fred "JayR" Johnson played in spurts as a true freshman behind Debo Williams, Bam Martin-Scott, and Demetrius Knight Jr. Johnson is a fast, rangy, and really athletic playmaker who figures to play a big role this upcoming season.
At 6-foot-3 and 240+ pounds, the defensive staff has a potentially elite playmaker in the middle of their defense ready to fill the hole left by Williams, Martin-Scott, and Knight Jr. Johnson may need time to adjust to the starting role this season, but he has the talent to be one of the conference's best players at the position.
Going Portaling
Head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White made linebacker a priority this offseason in the transfer portal. They went out and got Shawn Murphy (Florida State) and Justin Okoronkwo (Alabama) to help add game experience at the power four level.
Murphy was your traditional middle linebacker coming out of high school when he first committed to Alabama back in the class of 2022. Murphy spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide and struggled through injuries last year with Florida State. Now with the Gamecocks he looks to crack the starting linebacker rotation this fall.
Okoronkwo is an intriguing propsect. Coming over from Germany in the 2024 class, he signed with Alabama as a three-star prospect. He saw action in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide last fall. Okoronkwo is an explosive athlete, who, with development, could be a freak in this defense.
