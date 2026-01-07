South Carolina Lands Purdue IOL Hank Purvis in the Transfer Portal: What to Know

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, interior offensive lineman Hank Purvis from Purdue helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

A two-star recruit in the 2024 class, Purvis came out of Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita, Kansas, and signed with UNLV. While playing for Dan Mullen and the Rebels, he appeared in all 14 games on the offensive lineman and special teams. He would then transfer to Purdue prior to 2025 where he played a lot for the Boilermakers.

Purvis played in 11 games, making seven starts in his lone season with Purdue. He was a part of an offensive line that helped the offense score 20.2 points per game, 1,463 rushing yards, and 2,368 yards through the air.

How Purvis Fits

South Carolina has landed transfer OL commitment No. 2 of the day, according to @AllenTrieu of @247Sports



It’s Purdue guard Hank Purvis #Gamecocks



Coming into the offseason South Carolina had a major need at the offensive line position. Nine players from that room alone left the team, by way of the portal, leaving a big hole in the trenches. Left tackle Josiah Thompson headlines a portal list that includes OT Mac Walters, OT Cason Henry, OT Tree Babalade, OIL Nick Sharpe, IOL Boaz Stanley, IOL Trovon Baugh, and IOL Rodney Newsome Jr. While there are options on the roster, such as IOL Nolan Hay, 2025 signee Darius Gray, and second year Shedrick Sarratt Jr., Beamer and Clements knew this unit needed a lot of work.

Purvis is the second offensive line commit of the day for South Carolina, and the fourth commitment overall out of the portal. Purvis, as well as Carter Miller, will give the Gamecocks a veteran presence both at guard and center. The team still needs to add more pieces, but this is a good start.

