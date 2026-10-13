South Carolina Football: What the Gamecocks Must Accomplish in the Bye Week

South Carolina has officially reached the halfway mark of the season with a 3-3 record. The rest of the schedule features very winnable games for Shane Beamer's squad, but attacking the bye week will be critical. Here are three specific areas the Gamecocks must get better at with no game this Saturday.

First Off let's take a look at the remaining schedule. South Carolina will split the final six games between home and away. What once looked like a daunting stretch to begin the season, now only includes two top 25 teams. If the Gamecocks can play like they did this previous week, they can turn the season around quickly.

Remaining Schedule

0ct. 24 - Tennessee (Home)

Oct. 31 - Oklahoma (Away)

Nov. 7 - Texas A&M (Home)

Nov. 14 - Arkansas (Away)

Nov. 21 - Georgia (Home)

Nov. 28 - Clemson (Away)

Get Healthy

At this point in the season nearly everyone across the country is dealing with injuries and South Carolina is no different. The defensive side of the ball is where a majority of the injuries are taking place right now. At some point in the season, DB Quay'sheed Scott, DB Jalewis Solomon, LB A.J. Holloway, EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah, Edge Julian Walker, DL Gabriel Brownlow-Diny, DB Judge Collier, and EDGE Dylan Stewart have all dealt with an injury they had to play through or missed some sort of time for.

On the other side of the ball OL Carter Miller, WR Mazeo Bennett Jr., TE Maurice Brown among others have dealt with nagging injuries at points in the first half of the season. This week is an opportunity for the Gamecocks to heal up and get ready for the second half of the season.

Continue Offensive Development

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles watches as the Gamecocks warm up before the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since Shane Beamer took over in 2021 he has hired Marcus Satterfield, Dowell Loggains, Mike Shula, and Kendal Briles to take over his offense. Two of those were swings and misses, but Briles may arguably be the best hire of them all. He has completely revamped the offense from what it was a year ago.

After finishing in the bottom three of the SEC in rushing, passing, and total offense, Briles now has the Gamecocks as the top rushing team in the conference and in the top half for both passing and total offense. In terms of scoring defenses, the Gamecocks will face three of the top seven defenses in the SEC the rest of the way. This bye week will be crucial to continue to build off of what they have done on Briles' side of the ball these last two weeks.

Find a Way to Fix the Secondary

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) rushes with the ball while South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) attempts to tackle during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opposing offenses have had their way against the South Carolina secondary so far this season, however there is good news on the horizon. Outside of Georgia, this secondary will face off against some of the worst passing offenses in the SEC the rest of the way. Tennessee (16th), Texas A&M (15th), Oklahoma (14th), and Arkansas (12th) are four of the remaining games on the schedule, not to mention Clemson who ranks 11th in the ACC.

A healthy defensive line, with Dylan Stewart is back in the fold, should help take pressure off the back end of the defense. But it is important that defensive coordinator Clayton White and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray do whatever possible to sure up that part of the defense. If they can even make them a league average unit, this defense can carry the Gamecocks the rest of the way.