South Carolina Gamecock DQ Smith Talks Veteran Led Defense
The Gamecocks enter 2024 with one of the most veteran led defenses in the SEC. After a strong finish to last season, they are expected to build off that success and be one of the conference's best this year.
Junior safety DQ Smith is one of those upperclassmen voices for the defense. He details what having so many experienced veterans can do to help this defense in 2024.
"We all know what we're capable of doing this season," Smith said. "We're all just trying to stick together, bring the young guns up, just being leaders for them."
Smith isn't the lone leader in the secondary. Nick Emmanwori and Jalen Kilgore have both been good players for the Gamecocks in the past. Each day is another opportunity to improve and take the next step.
"Working out with two good guys, we're all trying to get better," Smith said. "Just compete and learn from each other."
The Gamecocks have retooled their wide receiver room in the 2024 offseason adding a lot of fresh faces via the transfer portal and high school ranks. Smith has had the opportunity to see these guys first hand and has high praise for the room.
"All of them are working," Smith said. "They're all just learning from each other and getting better each and every day."
Though a disappointing start in 2023, the Gamecocks defense finished strong late in the year. Smith says this year's defense needs to be known for it's toughness.
"The physicality we play with, how we run to the ball, everybody just being on the same page at the end of the year," Smith said. "Just continue to be a lights out defense."
The Gamecocks coaching staff will get a look at their defense on Saturday August 10 during the first 11 on 11 of fall camp. This will provide an update on where they are at, plus settle several rotation battles heading into the year.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecock Shines During Preseason Game With New York Giants
- South Carolina Gamecock Debo Williams Discusses Goals for Upcoming Season
- Gamecocks Prepare for the First Scrimmage of Fall Camp; What We're Watching
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!