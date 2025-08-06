South Carolina Gamecock's Offensive Lineman Talks Building Chemistry
South Carolina hit the portal hard this offseason to help rebuild an offensive line that lost three starters to the NFL. One of those portal pickups was former Troy Trojan Boaz Stanley who has taken to a leading role quickly. The projected starter at center took questions from the media Wednesday regarding the rebuilt offensive line and how they are working as a unit this fall camp.
Chemistry along the offensive line can make or break offenses at any level of the sport. South Carolina is no different as they have to replace both guards and center spots this fall. Stanley, a versatile offensive lineman out of Troy, addressed the chemistry topic on Wednesday saying the line as a whole has made strides this offseason.
"I think it's a lot better than it was during spring," Stanley said. "We had a lot of new guys, I think this summer and winter training we just focused on hanging out together and just building chemistry off the field. I think that's part of why I've seen more chemistry being built during fall camp."
Building that cohesion as a unit comes beyond the football field. As Stanley says below, it's about spending time with and learning about each other.
"We just all hang out together. We've had some cookouts, we went bowling one time. I think doing different things and seeing each other in different places, I think that's a good way to build chemistry," Stanley added.
Two guys vying for starting spots next to Stanley are third year players Tree Babalade and Trovon Baugh. Stanley talks about their development so far.
"I've seen them working really hard," Stanley said. "Tree's (Babalade) definitely stepped up a lot. He's working really hard and I think Tro (Trovon Baugh) is also. They're fun to be around."
