South Carolina Loses Seventh Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal

South Carolina's offensive line continues to see changes as the seventh player has entered the transfer portal. Versatile interior lineman Boaz Stanley is the latest Gamecock to announce his intentions of leaving the program this portal season.

The college football transfer portal window is set to open on Jan. 2 and several Gamecocks have already let their intentions known of entering. Stanley marks the 17th player in what has been a mass exodus since the season ended on Nov. 29.

The 6-foot-3 and 325 pound redshirt junior out of Bogart, Georgia, transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2025 season. After starting seven games at center and five games at right tackle for Troy in 2024, he brought versatility to an offensive line room that had a lot of need along the interior.

Stanley appeared in all 12 games this season, making nine starts. He saw action at center and guard in 2025 for the Gamecocks. Shane Beamer and newly hired offensive line coach Randy Clements will need to hit the portal to replace the players leaving this offseason.

As a reminder here's a quick look at the where things stand with South Carolina players entering the transfer portal. That list includes now seven offensive line, four players in the defensive front seven, two wide receivers, one tight end, one quarterback, one kicker, and one corner.

After the NCAA approved a change in the transfer portal timeline, the window will open on Friday Jan. 2 and remain open until the 16th. Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for coverage of the transfer portal as soon as it opens on Friday.

