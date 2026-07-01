South Carolina Gamecocks Athletics Unveils New Partnership With Nike

The Nike era officially begins in Columbia, South Carolina as the program switches over from Under Armour.

Back in August of 2025, South Carolina ended a more than 10-year deal with Under Armour that had been in place since 2007. The first deal was a six-year agreement worth $10.8 million. In 2010, the deal was changed to a new six-year deal worth $19 million.

In case you missed it, South Carolina is set to receive $500 thousand in cash over the next ten years of the deal. The Gamecocks will be getting new alternate jerseys as well. The move to Nike is a ten-year deal with Nike worth $70 million in product and $5 million in cash. The deal runs through 2036.

The iconic swoosh will now be front and center of Gamecocks merch and on-field apparel. Fans can head to the on campus store at the University of South Carolina to obtain their new merchandise today.

South Carolina's X account wasted no time on Wednesday getting the word out of their new fans. The jersey's across programs sports team's likely won't see major changes, apart from the alternate uniforms or slight changes to the color pallet.

Early Peak at the Nike Era

Below is an early look at what the Gamecocks will be wearing this fall when toe meets leather in the near future. The look is very similar to the product Under Armour has put out in recent years. The only major difference being in the logos.

The start 🤙 pic.twitter.com/X9vNByy95G — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) July 1, 2026

As Jordan Kaye of the State reports, fans made notice a slight difference in the "garnet" look of the Nike color scheme. It appears the merchandise may look a little lighter in appearance than the color scheme from Under Amour.

In the new deal with Nike, WNBA star and former Gamecock A'ja Wilson will have her own personal Nike brand integrated within South Carolina basketball. The alternate jerseys will be something for fans to keep an eye out for this fall.

South Carolina will trot out the new uniforms in just over two months. Kickoff for this seasons will be at home inside Williams-Brice Stadium for a 12:45 pm (ET) kickoff against Kent State. Star players LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, and Dylan Stewart have all signed with Nike. They join women's basketball athletes Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts.

Fans can go to https://shop.gamecocksonline.com to view and pick up their new Gamecocks apparel today.