South Carolina Gamecocks Travel to Take on Vanderbilt

Alex Joyce

Jan 11, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) attempts a free throw after a flagrant foul on the Auburn Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The (10-6, 0-3 SEC) South Carolina Gamecocks are traveling to Nashville to take on the (13-3, 1-2 SEC) Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gym. Tip-off will be at 6:00 pm (ET) on the SEC Network.

Coming off a hard fought 66-63 loss to #2 Auburn on Saturday, South Carolina will look to find themselves back in the win column after what is now a three game losing streak. Lamont Paris' crew takes on a tough Vanderbilt team who is 8-1 at home, but is on a two game losing streak of their own.

The Gamecocks hope freshman guard Collin Murray-Boyles can continue his impressive play from Saturday where he scored 25 points and grabbed seven boards against the Tigers. Vanderbilt opens this matchup as an 8.5 point favorite.

This is the first of two straight road games as the Gamecocks are set to travel to Oklahoma on Saturday January 18.

