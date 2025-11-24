South Carolina vs Clemson: Previewing the Tigers in the Season Finale
The end of the 2025 season is here for South Carolina as they prepare to take on in-state rival Clemson. The Tigers are on a three game winning streak and looking to close out their season on a high note. What should Gamecocks fans be on the lookout for? We take a look.
Last season was a thrilling road victory for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks. Beamer is a perfect 2-0 on when his team is on the road in this matchup, but has yet to win a home game in the series (0-2). In a down year for both teams, perhaps this is the year Beamer turns that around. A win here would gie the Gamecocks their first home win vs Clemson since 2013.
Clemson is a 6-5 football team riding a three-game winning streak, including wins over Louisville, Florida State, and Furman. The Tigers will bring in a strong defense, especially up front, but an offense that has struggled at times this season. If South Carolina wants to end the season on a high note, here's a couple phases of the game they must be on the lookout for.
Clemson's Front Seven
For what seems like a decade now, the Tigers have deployed a menacing front seven usually with first round talent along the defensive line. 2025 is no different as Peter Woods (DT) and TJ Parker (Edge) are two of the highest rated defensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft. They are the faces of a front seven who has been good at stopping the run. At just 108.5 yards give up per game, that ranks fifth in the ACC. If South Carolina is going to take advantage of this defense, it may have to come through the air.
Cade Klubnik and the Passing Game
The running game hasn't been there for Clemson this season, so they had to rely on their former five-star quarterback and a wide receiver room that has talent. TJ Moore, Antonio Williams, and Bryan Wesco Jr. are the leaders in the receiver room combining for 1,728 yards and 14 touchdowns. When given a chance, it can be one of the most dangerous receiver trios in the country. Cade Klubnik's up and down season has been a picture of his career with the Tigers. However, when he is on, the Tigers have a dangerous passing attack. South Carolina has a veteran led secondary that can make this game interesting.
