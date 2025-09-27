South Carolina Gamecocks vs Kentucky: Live Scores and Updates
The stage is set for a 7:45 pm (ET) kickoff between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Look below for information regarding tonight's game including live scores, updates, and any news surrouding both squads.
This is a pressure game for the 2025 Gamecocks team that entered the year with eyes squarely set on the College Football Playoffs. While that hope isn't gone just yet, it is certainly hanging by the smallest of threads following back to back losses at the hands of Missouri and Vanderbilt.
South Carolina sits at 2-2 and is looking for the third win of the season before next week's bye and the eventual meat of the SEC schedule. Kentucky meanwhile strolls in fresh off a bye week and a 2-1 record. The team in Garnet and Black remain the favorites ahead of tonight's opening kick and desparately needs to play like it.
Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- Buddy Mack, Out
- Nolan Hay, Out
- Cason Henry, Out
Kentucky:
- Jamarion Wilcox, Out
- Nic Smith, Out
- David Washington Jr., Out
- Elijah Brown, Out
- Preston Browman, Out
- Zach Calzada, Questionable
- Aba Selm, Questionable
- DJ Waller Jr., Out
Weather Report:
Partly cloudy skies and a kickoff temperature of 78 degrees is what is ahead for tonight's game. There is a slight chance of rain as the game goes along, according to The Weather Channel. Temperatures should stay above 72 degrees throughout the evening.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Kentucky:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 207th, 2025
- Game time: 7:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (color), and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
First Quarter:
