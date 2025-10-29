South Carolina Gamecocks vs Ole Miss Rebels: Kickoff Time, How-To-Watch, and more
The Gamecocks and Rebels are nearing kickoff at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. South Carolina comes in looking to play spoiler to Ole Miss' playoff chances, while the Rebels want to keep rolling. Here's everything you need to know to watch the action on Saturday evening.
Last week, the Gamecocks nearly pulled off the upset at home against Alabama, but ultimately fell just short. Despite being 3-4 on the year, the team is showing a lot of fight under head coach Shane Beamer. That fight will be needed this week as the team begins a two-week road trip that beings with top ten Ole Miss.
This is a revenge spot for South Carolina as Ole Miss came into Williams-Brice Stadium last year and left with a 27-3 win. This year Lane Kiffin's Rebels are even better, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Gamecocks have the talent to compete here, but will they be able to play consistently is the question.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Ole Miss:
- Gameday: Saturday, November 1st, 2025
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Ole Miss Broadcast Team: Ole Miss Radio Network
- Location: Vaught Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)
Weather Report:
It's bracing to be a chilly night on Saturday as the weather report shows a cloudy day with a high of 64 degrees during the day and dipping to the 40s at night. If you are going to the game, be sure to dress accordingly.
For those who find their way around the Oxford, Mississippi, area and want to go to the game, tickets can still be found here. The Rebels lead the all-time series against the Gamecocks 10-8, winning each of the last two matchups. Ole Miss is 5-0 at home this season, while the Gamecocks are 0-2 on the road.
