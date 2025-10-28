Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Shane Beamer on Lane Kiffin: "He's a Brilliant Offensive Mind"

Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer took the time to talk about his counterpart on the opposing sideline this week ahead of the Ole Miss game. Beamer praised Lane Kiffin calling him a "brilliant coach."

Alex Joyce

Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina is just days away from kicking things off against a top ten Ole Miss Rebels team in Oxford, Mississippi. The Rebels have seen great success over recent years thanks to one of the best offensive minds in the sport in Lane Kiffin. From trolling on X (formerly know as Twitter) to lighting up score boards, South Carolina and Shane Beamer are well aware of the challenges Kiffin brings in each matchup.

Lane Kiffin has his team sitting at 7-1 on the year and on the verge of the school's first ever playoff appearance. When asked about his thoughts on Kiffin and his coaching abilities, South Carolina's Shane Beamer describes him as "brilliant."

"He's a brilliant offensive mind. He's a brilliant coach. Got a lot of respect for him {and} what he's done at that program," Beamer said.

Lane Kiffi
Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss is 51-19 in Kiffin's tenure in Oxford that began in 2020. Last season, Kiffin's Rebels were the only team to dominate the Gamecocks from start to finish. While that team lost a lot of talent, especially along the defensive line, this current iteration of Ole Miss seems even better.

Kiffin Brings It on and Off the Field

Beamer didn't just praise Lane Kiffin for his coaching acumen on the field, he gave a nod to his social media presence as well. When asked what he makes of it, Beamer said it's great and that Kiffin "is who he is," something Beamer appreciates.

"It's great," Beamer said. "He is who he is, which I appreciate. I think he's very genuine; it's not an act. I have a lot of respect for him from that standpoint."

South Carolina will have its chance to get revenge on Ole Miss this weekend on the road. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm (ET) live on ESPN.

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.