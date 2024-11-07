South Carolina Hit With a NCAA Level III Violation
The South Carolina Gamecocks self-reported and was hit with a NCAA Level III violation on Tuesday stemming from former staff Taylor Edwards, according to a report from the Post and Courier. Per the report, South Carolina will face a one week ban on recruiting, a four day reduction in recruiting in spring of 2025, and rules education to the football staff.
Edwards, former director of player personnel for the Gamecocks, left the program in July after receiving a new contract elsewhere. Here's a note from the Post and Courier's report: "Documents from USC revealed an email in late June that was sent to Edwards, saying that the athletic department had determined he had committed “serious violations of NCAA legislation” and his termination was justified. Edwards emailed USC in July saying that he would resign on Aug. 1, but he was gone well before then."
The NCAA has four levels of vilations, with level I considered the worst. Level III is a breach of conduct: "Violations that are isolated or limited in nature; provide no more than a minimal recruiting, competitive or other advantage; and do not include more than a minimal impermissible benefit. Multiple Level IV violations may collectively be considered a breach of conduct."
“It was an isolated incident involving a player that isn’t even in the program anymore. And never was a contributor when he was here,” another source told The Post and Courier. “(Edwards) was immediately fired when they became aware.”
The penalties were sent by the NCAA to South Carolina on October 10 and accepted.
You Might Also Like:
- What Shane Beamer Said During Vanderbilt Week
- South Carolina vs Vanderbilt: An Early Look
- South Carolina Gamecocks Land Commitment from Josh Smith
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!