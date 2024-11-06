What Shane Beamer Said During Vanderbilt Week
As the Gamecocks get ready to face Vanderbilt, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer discusses his team's upcoming game. Plus Coach Beamer hints at the status of a key receiver ahead of Saturday.
Coach Beamer opened the press conference talking about his respect for the Vanderbilt program and what they've done so far this year.
"They're doing the things teams have to do in order to win football games," Coach Beamer said. "I know they're leading the league in time of possession. They're the least penalized team in the SEC. They're doing a good job of not losing football games, playing winning football."
The ability to play winning football can many times be tied to having good quarterback play and the Commodores have just that. New Mexico State transfer Deigo Pavia has been great so far this season. South Carolina knows they'll have to keep him contained to be successful.
"He's a dynamic player, dynamic athlete, dynamic leader," Coach Beamer said. "Their team goes as he goes. Ton of respect for the way he goes about things on and off the field."
Last week South Carolina pulled off a dominant upset performance over then top ten texas A&M, however they were not rewarded in the AP rankings on Sunday. Now the Gamecocks come into Saturday's game with a chip on their shoulder.
"When the media did your national rankings this week, y'all looked at it and said that Vanderbilt is one of the 25 best teams in America and South Carolina's not," Coach Beamer said.
Lastly, Coach Beamer was asked about his team's injuries prior to Wednesday night's official injury report. It looks like one key contributer should be full go this weekend.
"He's [DeAndre Jules] a little closer. I doubt he's going to be ready this weekend. Mazeo practiced today. He should be good. And everyone else that left the game the other night practiced today and should be good, " Coach Beamer said.
You Might Also Like:
- Exclusive: Five-Star Jared Smith on SC's Win Over A&M, Sets Visit Date; Plus Ryan Mosley's Reaction
- South Carolina vs Vanderbilt: An Early Look
- South Carolina Gamecocks Land Commitment from Josh Smith
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!