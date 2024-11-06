Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt: An Early Look

Alex Joyce

Nov 2, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mr. C, the Vanderbilt Commodores mascot celebrates after the Commodores defeat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mr. C, the Vanderbilt Commodores mascot celebrates after the Commodores defeat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

South Carolina travels to Nashville on Saturday to take on a Vanderbilt team that has been the surprise of the conference. Both teams come into the matchup fresh off a win and looking to extend that streak.

Vanderbilt has seen an emergence this season. For a team that had two SEC wins between 2021-2023 (2-22 overall), this season they have three conference wins and two losses decided by a total of six points. South Carolina can become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday. To do that, here are the early keys to watch out for:

Deigo Pavia

The New Mexico State transfer has played a major role in Vanderbilt success this season. Pavia has completed 62% of his passes for 1,677 yards, but the best mark of his season comes in the touchdown-to-interception ratio as he has 15 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He leads all QBs in the SEC in rushing yards (563), good enough for 8th overall in the conference. South Carolina is no stranger to playing dual threat QBs, but to win on Saturday Pavia must be contained.

Taking Advantage of Vanderbilt's Secondary

LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks' passing offense has gotten better as the season progressed. He's been more confident and his pass catchers have started to emerge. Vanderbilt has been leaky on the back end as they give up an average of 225.9 yards per game to opposing passing attacks. Vanderbilt has allowed 14 passing touchdowns this season and forced 8 interceptions. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday that the team expects to have Mazeo Bennett Jr. back for this game.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE