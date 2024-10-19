South Carolina in full control on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners
You could not ask for a better start on the road if you're South Carolina. The Gamecocks came in with a clear defensive gameplan and has executed that to perfection so far in this game.
South Carolina's stout defense would force three turnovers on the first three Oklahoma Sooners drives with two turnovers returned for touchdowns. The defensive line has remained dominant and forced the Sooners into bad mistakes. Below is how the sequence played out.
South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori created the game's first turnover by undercutting a route after Kyle Kennard forced Oklahoma's Michael Hawkins Jr into a bad throw. On the next drive, Demetrius Knight Jr. came up with a sack and forced a fumble that was picked up and returned for a touchdown by Tonka Hemingway. Then on the third drive, Hawkins Jr was hit as he threw and it is picked off and returned for a touchdown by Nick Emmanwori.
Shane Beamer, heading into the second quarter, told ESPN's Alyssa Lang that the team's plan wasn't just to win the turnover battle, it was to "dominate the turnover battle." So far in the first half, the Gamecocks are winning that battle 3-0.
Demetrius Knight Jr. is having a career day in the first half. So far he's forced two fumbles, one recovered and returned for a touchdown by Hemingway, and stuffed a fourth down conversion.
The Gamecocks finished the first half with five sacks. The defense was able to limit the Sooners offense to the following sequence on 9 drives in the first half: Interception, Fumble, Interception, Punt, Punt, Downs, Punt, Field Goal, Punt.
Offensively the Gamecocks found ryhtym in both the run and pass. Sellers was able to escape the pocket for big runs and hit open shots downfield. While a slow start, the South Carolina offense finished the half strong. After choosing to defer the opening kickoff, the Gamecocks will get the ball first in the second half.
You Might Also Like:
- Breaking: Five-Star QB Jared Curtis Decommits from Georgia- Is South Carolina Now the Team to Beat?
- The Number One Key to a Win for South Carolina vs Oklahoma
- South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Live Scores and Updates
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow u