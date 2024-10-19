South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Live Scores and Updates
The Gamecocks are on the road for a second straight week this season this time heading to Norman, Oklahoma for the first meeting ever against the Oklahoma Sooners. Both the Gamecocks and Sooners are looking to find themselves back in the win column.
South Carolina is 3-3 on the season in year five under Shane Beamer. Meanwhile Oklahoma comes into this matchup with a 4-2 record under head coach Brent Venables, someone Gamecocks fans are very familiar with due to his time at Clemson. Kickoff is set for 12:45 (ET) as Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, and Alyssa Lang call the game live on the SEC Network.
First Quarter:
(0-0): Oklahoma receives the opening kickoff.
(0-0): Oklahoma's Michael Hawkins Jr. throws an interception on the first play of the game to South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori.
(7-0): Sellers opens the drive with a huge scramble to get the Gamecocks near the red zone. Rocket Sanders punches it in from 3-yards out. First opening drive touchdown Oklahoma has given up all year.
(14-0): South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Jr. blows up Michael Hawkins Jr. and causes a fumble. Tonka Hemingway is there for the scoop n' score.
You Might Also Like:
- Breaking: Five-Star QB Jared Curtis Decommits from Georgia- Is South Carolina Now the Team to Beat?
- The Number One Key to a Win for South Carolina vs Oklahoma
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Gives His Thoughts on Oklahoma
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!