Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Live Scores and Updates

Alex Joyce

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The South Carolina Gamecocks live mascot Sir Big Spur rests on the sideline during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The South Carolina Gamecocks live mascot Sir Big Spur rests on the sideline during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks are on the road for a second straight week this season this time heading to Norman, Oklahoma for the first meeting ever against the Oklahoma Sooners. Both the Gamecocks and Sooners are looking to find themselves back in the win column.

South Carolina is 3-3 on the season in year five under Shane Beamer. Meanwhile Oklahoma comes into this matchup with a 4-2 record under head coach Brent Venables, someone Gamecocks fans are very familiar with due to his time at Clemson. Kickoff is set for 12:45 (ET) as Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, and Alyssa Lang call the game live on the SEC Network.

First Quarter:
(0-0): Oklahoma receives the opening kickoff.
(0-0): Oklahoma's Michael Hawkins Jr. throws an interception on the first play of the game to South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori.
(7-0): Sellers opens the drive with a huge scramble to get the Gamecocks near the red zone. Rocket Sanders punches it in from 3-yards out. First opening drive touchdown Oklahoma has given up all year.
(14-0): South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Jr. blows up Michael Hawkins Jr. and causes a fumble. Tonka Hemingway is there for the scoop n' score.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published |Modified
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE