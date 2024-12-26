South Carolina Lands Ball State Transfer Cornerback
The Gamecocks return to the transfer portal this time landing a commitment from Ball State transfer cornerback Myles Norwood, On3's Pete Nakos reports.
Norwood is a former JUCO product that began his collegiate career at Iowa State before landing at Ball State and ultimately South Carolina. His addition to the room is needed after the Gamecocks are expected to lose players due to eligibility reasons. The 6-foot-1 and 183 pounder out of St. Louis, Missouri had five passes defensed in 2024 to go along with two forced fumbles and 38 total tackles.
Norwood is the seventh transfer addition to South Carolina following the Christmas Eve addition of Western Kentucky offensive lineman Rodney Newsom.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Updated Transfer Portal Tracker
- Former Western Kentucky Offensive Lineman Rodney Newsom to Transfer to South Carolina
- No. 2 CB in 2027, South Carolina's Own Joshua Dobson, Visits Gamecocks During Bowl Prep
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!