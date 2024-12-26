Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Lands Ball State Transfer Cornerback

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to the win against Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gamecocks return to the transfer portal this time landing a commitment from Ball State transfer cornerback Myles Norwood, On3's Pete Nakos reports.

Norwood is a former JUCO product that began his collegiate career at Iowa State before landing at Ball State and ultimately South Carolina. His addition to the room is needed after the Gamecocks are expected to lose players due to eligibility reasons. The 6-foot-1 and 183 pounder out of St. Louis, Missouri had five passes defensed in 2024 to go along with two forced fumbles and 38 total tackles.

Norwood is the seventh transfer addition to South Carolina following the Christmas Eve addition of Western Kentucky offensive lineman Rodney Newsom.

