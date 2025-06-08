Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Lands Pair of Four-Star Defensive Lineman

Alex Joyce

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer and his team celebrate the win with their fans against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
South Carolina lands commitments from four-star defensive linemen twin brothers Andrew and Aiden Harris, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Recruiting is heating up around the country and the South Carolina Gamecocks are getting in on the action early this summer. Twin brothers Andrew and Aiden Harris made their commitment to join the Gamecocks in the 2026 class. Both currently play on the defensive line for Weddington High School in Matthews, North Carolina. They become the sixth and seventh additions to the class.

Andrew Harris stands at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds. His brother Aiden stands at neary 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. Aiden is a top fifteen defensive line prospect in the 2026 class. Andrew will look to play a linebacker role at the next level, per On3's Steve Wiltfong.

As a junior Aiden had 82 tackles including 31 stops for loss, 13.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hurries. Andrew had 81 tackles with 25 coming behind the line of scimmage and seven sacks. He had 36 hurries.

When committing to South Carolina, the brothers said it is a blessing to be able to line up with each other at the next level.

Stay tuned all summer for up to date recruiting information right here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI.

Published
