South Carolina Lands Texas Forward Camden Heide Out of the Transfer Portal

The rebuilding of South Carolina's roster has already began as Lamont Paris picks up the commitment of Texas transfer Camden Heide. Heide fills a need on the roster with several forwards leaving the program this offseason.

This is third program Heide will join in his college career. He spent three seasons with Purdue from 2022-2025. As a redshirt freshman, Heide played in all 39 games as a freshman in 2023-24 and averaged 3.3 points per game and 1.9 rebounds per game in 12.4 minutes per game. The next season he played in all 36 games, making eight starts, and saw increases in points (4.7), rebounds (3.6), and minutes (19.6).

After the 2024-2025, Heide entered the transfer portal and joined the Texas Longhorns. In his lone season in Austin, Heidi averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds on 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 45.4 percent from three, and 70.6 percent from the free throw line.

What Heide Brings to the Gamecocks

Dec 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) shoots a three point basket against Southern University Jaguars during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Heide brings size (6-foot-7 and 215 pounds) and shot making ability to an offense that is in need of just that. Lamont Paris got to see Heide up close this season after he dropped 12 points in an 84-75 Texas win over the Gamecocks in February.

This is the second player to commit to the Gamecocks this offseason. Heide joins George Mason guard Kory Mincy as the two additions thus far.