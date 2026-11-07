South Carolina Leads Texas A&M at the Half in a Defensive Showdown

South Carolina leads Texas A&M 7-6 at the half. Big news from the second quarter is an injury to Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

The Gamecocks and Aggies are locked in a tight game right now. Neither offense has gotten things going as the defenses reign supreme through the game's first two quarters. However the biggest news on South Carolina's side is the loss of star quarterback LaNorris Sellers. He went down with less than 6:00 minutes remaining in the second quarter following a strip sack.

It appears to be his ankle that he was grabbing as he had to be helped off the field and into the medical tent. Near the close of the half, Sellers was seen walking towards the locker room with his cleat off.

LaNorris Sellers Injury Update:

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Stormy Buonantony caught up with Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer to ask about the status of his star quarterback.

"We're concerned," Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer said. "He's got an ankle right now. We're taking x-rays on it. I don't know the results on that right now."

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If Sellers is not able to go in the second half, South Carolina will turn the keys of the offense over to Cutter Woods. Beamer said he has "confidence" in his young backup.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Cutter Woods," Beamer said. "Totally confidence in him."

Should Woods have to finish the game today, this will be his sixth appearance of the year. He has completed 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards for a touchdown and an interception against Kent State, Towson, Alabama, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. We will provide updates as soon as we have them on Sellers.

Getting Beat in the Trenches

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Isaiah Augustave (4) is brought down by Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Adonyss Currie (20) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beamer mentions the biggest problem the Gamecocks are facing right now is on the lines of scrimmage. Texas A&M is winning the battle on both sides of the ball and Beamer knows his team has to flip that in the second half.

"Bigger issue right now is we're getting our butts kicked on the line of scrimmage. We're not running the ball and they're running the ball down our throats," Beamer said.

Texas A&M holds the rushing edge at the moment 101 yards to South Carolina's 36. This is more of a shocking development as the Aggies have struggled to stop the run this season. South Carolina will need to flip that script to hold on for the win in the second half.