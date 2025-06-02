Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Loses Infielder to the Transfer Portal

Nolan Nawrocki enters the transfer portal after joining the Gamecocks last season.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina sophomore Nolan Nawrocki (8) bats against Clemson during the top of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025.
South Carolina has now past the double digit mark in transfer portal losses with infielder Nolan Nawrocki deciding to leave the program.

Nawrocki joined the Gamecocks last offseason, coming over from in-state rival Clemson. In two seasons with the Tigers, he played in 36 games with 34 starts in 2024, hitting .264 with 28 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI.

After arriving to Columbia, he played in 13 games this season for the Gamecocks. At the plate, Nawrocki batted .216 with two doubles, a home run, and seven RBIs. His best game came against Milwaukee where he finished with a .500 batting average, a home run, and two RBIs. Defensively, Nawrocki has a 92.3 fielding percentage.

Nawrocki's season was cut short in March with "knee injuries." He dealt with nagging knee injuries during the offseason. Nawrocki also dealt with injuries at Clemson that required him to miss some time out on the diamond.

Published
