Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Loses OF/DH Jase Woita to the Transfer Portal

Woita is the latest Gamecock to enter the transfer portal this week.

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players watch from the dugout in the tenth inning against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
South Carolina continues to see attrition along its roster as infielder/outfielder/designated hitter Jase Woita announces his decision to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3 and 215 pound junior out of Lincoln, Nebraska, leaves the program after just one season. Woita arrived in Columbia off an impressive last two seasons with Kansas City Kansas Community College.

At Kansas City Kansas C.C., Woita was a two-time KJCCC All-Tournament selection. He hit .427 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 65 RBI in 2024 while missing 21 games due to a hamate injury.

With the Gamecocks, Woita appeared in 45 games under new head coach Paul Mainieri. He recorded 36 hits on 120 at-bats (.300 average), 20 runs batted in (RBIs), and six home runs. Woita primarily served as a utility player in the infield, outfield, and at desginated hitter.

Making his announcement with Jeremiah 29:11 as the caption, Woita took the time to thank his teammates, coaches, and the university. He will have one more year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

Woita marks the latest player to enter the transfer portal for South Carolina. While he announced his plans on X, the portal doesn't officially open until June 2.

