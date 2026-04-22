South Carolina Makes Top Five for Elite 2027 Offensive Lineman

One of the nation's top players in the 2027 class released a top five which included South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson, and Texas A&M. The benefit for the Gamecocks is it's a player in their own back yard.

Nate Carson is a 6-foot-4 and 270 pound offensive tackle from Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina. Carson is rated as four-star in and one of the top offensive linemen in this year's class. Should the Gamecocks land his services, he would be the highest rated commit in the class as it stands currently.

South Carolina has two commits in the 2027 class. Three star safety Jernard Albright and quarterback Jerry Meyer III are the lone commits after a pair of decommitments in the past month.

Recruiting Season Heating up

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Nate Carson is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 290 IOL is ranked as the No. 1 OL in South Carolina (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7gRGvrdRyK pic.twitter.com/FhTtT97GLl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2026

While the class is light as of Apr 22, the summer has been kind to the Gamecocks in terms of recruiting in the Shane Beamer era.

"Big recruiting period coming up for us. Our coaches are getting ready to go out on the road starting tomorrow. The May evaluation period technically starts in April," Beamer said. "That will lead right into summer officially visits. Summer have always been a big time around here from a recruiting standpoint."

With temperatures rising, the recruiting season is as well. Stay tuned for more recruiting news on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI.